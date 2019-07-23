Speak Their Minds program tonight at Riverton Library

A program at the Riverton Branch Library tonight, Tuesday, will feature women of the Wind River Reservation speaking their minds in a presentation titled “The Work To Be Done.”

The panel discussion will feature HD 33 State Representative Andrea Clifford, author and journalist Darrah Perez-Good Voice Elk, the Red Road Project Creator Danielle SeeWalker, CWC student Gabrielle St. Clair, Eastern Shoshone Business Council memberKaren Snyder, and the Directorof the Not Our Native Daughters” program, Lynette Grey Bull. The panel will be moderated by Taylor Stagner, and Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone reporter for Wyoming Public Radio.

The event is scheduled from 7 to 9 pm at the libraries Community Room.

To hear the Let’s Talk Fremont program featuring Library Director Shari Haskins and Wyoming Public Radio reporter Taylor Stagner, click on the link below. https://wrrnetwork.com/2019/07/18/lets-talk-fremont-cwc-board-recap-women-of-the-wind-river-reservation-panel/