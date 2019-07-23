Medical Flight Simulator training underway in county

(Riverton, Wyo.) – Personnel at the Dubois Medical Clinic and SageWest Hospitals in Riverton received the benefit of additional emergency training with helicopter crews this week.

Classic Air Medical brought its flight simulation trailer to Dubois Monday and to Riverton Tuesday. It will be in Lander on Wednesday.

“We practiced a simulated ST Elevated Heart Attack with ground ambulance, emergency room staff and helicopter staff this morning,” said Classic Medical Nurse Renee Berry inside the simulation lab, a trailer parked just outside of the Emergency Room in Riverton.

“We practiced loading a patient when the helicopter blades were stopped, and a hot load when the blades were turning,” Berry said. “We practice hot loading because time is of the essence if we need to get someone to a heart catheterization lab.”

Classic Air Medical Nurse Renee Berry said the simulation lab contains the same equipment as in the firm’s helicopter or fixed wing aircraft with the exception of the animatronic patient.. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

Classic’s mobile lab is self contained with the equipment found on the air medical company’s helicopters and fixed wing aircraft with one exception. The lab comes with Robert Smith, and animatronic patient who breathes, yells in pain, blinks eyes and produces other life-like reactions. Berry said the patient model can be programmed for a number of symptoms and reactions.

“This simulation lab travels to each Classic base in the six states we serve,” said Flight Nurse Mamie Thurston. “The more real the training, the better the treatment,” Berry said.

Inside the hospital, ER nurses Libby Littler, Amy Woodward, Misty Burns and Stephanie Stelzner all participated in the morning training.

“The training for a mock simulation heart attack allows us to practice medication administration and clear communications,” said Woodward. “It was a hands-on simulation in a calm environment to practice a life threatening incident.”

Woodward also noted that because Fremont County is so rural and small, when an emergency comes in the door the hospital staff must act quickly. “Time is very important so it’s important to know how to work with the flight crew,” she said.

Misty Burns, a relatively new SageWest nurse who recently graduated from a medical school in Boise, Idaho, said “it was good to see the simulation all the way through.”

Stelzner noted that the controlled environment of the simulation was good “because we could stop to ask questions or get clarifications,” she said. “It’s good to see the process before a patient gets to the hospital and what happens afterwards. It’s county-wide teamwork.”

ER Physician Kevin Mahoney, who also participated in this morning’s training in Riverton, said the nurses said it all and that he had nothing to add.