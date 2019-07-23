Mark Anthony Wesaw, age 63 passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Lander, WY.

Mark was born to Edna Wesaw on March 6, 1957 in Ogden, Utah.

He returned back to Lander, where he wanted to be.

He is survived by his brothers; Glenn Wesaw, Sr., Duane Bell, Larry Sierra; half-sister Irvina Histia; numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Edna Wesaw; grandparents Tibney and Addie Wesaw; a brother, Lenard Sierra and sisters Belva Sharp, Gloria Bell and Sandra Dunlap.

Visitation followed by Wake Services will be held on Tueday, July 23, 2019 beginning at 5:00 PM at Rocky Mountain Hall, Fort Washakie, WY.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 10:00 AM at Rocky Mountain Hall, Fort Washakie, WY.

Burial will follow in Sacajawea Cemetery, Fort Washakie, WY.