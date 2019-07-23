LPD: Stolen vehicle leads to high speed chase, capture, escape and re-capture

Lander Police responded to 23 calls for service on Monday. From the call log…

A stolen vehicle from Fort Washakie was spotted in Lander and a high speed pursuit ensued involving the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department and the BIA Wind River Police Department. The suspect was captured in Fort Washakie and arrested. But there’s more. The suspect in the high speed chase was taken to Sage West Hospital but he escaped custody by going up through the ceiling tiles of the treatment area. He was recaptured by the officer who brought him to the hospital. The investigation is being conducted by the BIA Wind River Police Department. No other information was released.

Arrests/Citations

Patsy Tidzump, 52, Lander, LPD warrant

Duane Vanskike was cited for Larceny and Hit and Run after shoppers at Safeway saw the suspect allegedly taking tools out of a vehicle in the parking lot there.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.