Fremont County has the top unemployment rate in State

Wyoming Unemployment Unchanged at 3.5% in June 2019

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged from May to June at 3.5%. Wyoming’s unemployment rate decreased from its year-ago level of 4.1% and was slightly lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.7%.

Most county unemployment rates increased from May to June.

Unemployment sometimes rises in June as young people get out of school and begin looking for work. The largest unemployment rate increases occurred in Albany (up from 3.0% to 4.0%), Fremont (up from 3.8% to 4.7%), Platte (up from 3.0% to 3.7%), Sweetwater (up from 3.5% to 4.2%), and Washakie (up from 3.6% to 4.3%) counties. Teton County’s unemployment rate fell from 3.0% in May to 2.3% in June as seasonal tourist activity increased.

Compared to a year earlier, unemployment fell in 18 counties, rose slightly in three counties, and remained unchanged in two counties. The largest decreases were seen in Weston (down from 3.7% to 3.1%), Fremont (down from 5.3% to 4.7%), Converse, (down from 3.8% to 3.2%), and Campbell (down from 4.3% to 3.7%) counties. Small unemployment rate increases occurred in Sublette (up from 4.0% to 4.2%), Big Horn (up from 4.4% to 4.5%), and Goshen (up from 4.0% to 4.1%) counties.

Teton County had the lowest unemployment rate in June at 2.3%. It was followed by Crook County at 3.0%, Weston County at 3.1%, and Converse County at 3.2%. The highest unemployment rates were found in Fremont County at 4.7% and Big Horn County at 4.5%.

Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) increased from 293,000 in June 2018 to 299,800 in June 2019, a gain of 6,800 jobs (2.3%).

Research & Planning has scheduled the July unemployment news release for August 27, 2019.