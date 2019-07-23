Flash Flood east of Dubois reported Monday

The Sheriff’s Office reported receiving 59 calls for service on Monday, including 15 calls for an ambulance and one fire call. Five persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center which has 181 inmates today that it is responsible for. Sixteen of those inmates are being housed in jails outside of the county.

From the call log:

The Stagecoach Motor Inn at Dubois reported a guest left without paying for their room.

A woman called the S.O. to report that her black bull was missing in the Lander area.

A report from the Dubois area indicated a flash flood was coming over Highway 26 west of the Red Rocks and leaving rocks in the roadway. The Dubois Fire District was dispatched to clear the roadway.