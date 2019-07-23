Crash near Causeway, Fight at Morton Lake, Burglary

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center in Lander received 122 calls for service in the 72 hours that ended at 7 a.m. Monday. During that time, there were 62 calls for an ambulance and two calls for a fire department. Eleven individuals were booked into the county detention center making the population of the jail in Lander at 167 inmates. Another 16 inmates are being held outside of the county. The total population the Detention Center is responsible for therefore is 183 inmates.

From the call log:

A two vehicle, personal injury vehicle crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Friday morning at the Boysen Reservoir Causeway west of Shoshoni at milepost 123 on Wyoming 789.

Pilot Butte Reservoir, also known as Morton Lake, saw some criminal action over the weekend, including a reported assault and case of littering garbage near a boat ramp.

A fight broke out between workers on the Blue Sky Highway Construction project resulting in one worker walking off the job. A harassment complaint has been filed.

At attempted home burglary occurred on Linda Lee Street. After a rock was thrown through a window, the suspect saw someone inside the house and fled the scene.