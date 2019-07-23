Cheney cheers nomination to USDA Rural Development

Washington — Wyoming Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney applauded the Trump Administration’s nomination of F.E. “Wally” Wolski to serve as State Director for USDA Rural Development in Wyoming:

According the nomination news release, “A life-long Wyomingite, Mr. Wolski has been a farmer for nearly 40 years, beginning a farming operation after purchasing land from his parents in the 1980s. Due to rising interest rates, Wally diversified away from traditional crop and livestock practices by transforming his property into a migratory waterfowl preserve and upland bird sanctuary, and specializing in producing high-quality alfalfa for dairies on the front range of Colorado. His innovative and alternative strategies have allowed him to continue managing the family farm.”

Wolski is a current Goshen County Commissioner.

After the appointment was announced, Cheney issued the following statement:

“For decades, F.E. Wolski has been a leader in our community. He is a Vietnam Veteran and has nearly 40 years of experience as a Wyoming farmer. As State Director for USDA Rural Development in Wyoming, he will use his years in public service and vast leadership experience to help strengthen the heart of our state’s economy, our rural communities.

“I applaud the Trump Administration for appointing Wally and I look forward to working with him to support Wyoming’s continued economic growth and rural development.”