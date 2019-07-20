Friday Night Cruise crowded downtown Riverton

It was said to be among the largest crowds ever for the Friday Night Cruise by the Rocky Mountain Rebels Car and Bike Club during the big start to the Rendezvous weekend. The fact that the temperature was near 90 at 6 p.m. didn’t hurt.

A line of classic, antique, modern and souped up vehicles that stretched for nearly two miles paraded down West Main from Central Wyoming College to downtown. The vehicles were then parked along the street and intersections for public inspection.

WyoToday photos by Ernie Over