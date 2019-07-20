Celebrity Balloon Rally Guest amazed audience with Gas Balloon presentation, photos

The 2019 Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Rally Celebrity Speaker Friday night explained the difference in flying in a hot air balloon to a gas balloon. Primarily, the gas balloon has a rubberized envelope, it’s round as a basketball, contains 1,000 cubic feet of hydrogen and flies at elevations above 10,000 feet. There is no propane in use, as in hot air ballooning. Oxygen is a key basket ingredient due to the height achieved during flight.

Cheri White of Albuquerque showed photographs of several of her gas balloon adventures, which included one nearly 72 hour, three day-long flight from Geneva, Switzerland to Tavira, Portugal. For that accomplishment, White received Ballooning’s highest honor, the Diplome Montgolfier.

She has been named the Balloon Federation of America’s top female pilot for hot air balloons three times, in 2008, 2009 and 2019. She also has collected numerous other awards and honors.

For ballast in the gas balloons, White said each balloon carries bags of sand and water. The 20 pound bags are used to hold the balloon in place before launching. The altitude is then adjusted with small releases of sand from 15 pound bags, or water when above people. “People don’t like to get rained on with sand,” she joked.

To fill a gas balloon, White said it takes about $900 to $1,000 worth of hydrogen. She said helium is not used because it is very expensive, upwards of $9,000. Helium is also not as available as Hydrogen, due to a world-wide shortage of the gas.

She said logos or images on the side of gas balloon envelopes are rare, because they add weight to the balloon.

Photos courtesy of Cheri White’s presentation Friday at the Spur Steakhouse