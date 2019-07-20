Blue Sky Highway Dirt grading to begin Monday

Dirt grading is scheduled to begin next week between Ethete and Wyoming Indian High School on the $14.63 million Wyoming 132 (Blue Sky Highway) highway improvement project.



Prime contractor High Country Construction, Inc., of Lander “is continuing with dirt grading and placing of pit run subbase (rocks and dirt) for the next couple of weeks,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Brian Martin of Lander. “Starting next week (tentatively July 22), the contractor will be starting dirt grading between the realignment area just south of Wyoming Indian to the Ethete traffic signal.”



Martin said accesses to the new highway will be built to grade and slopes will be completed in August.



“Paving activities are scheduled to begin in late September,” Martin said. “Chip sealing, in all likelihood, will occur next year.”



Improvements on the Blue Sky highway improvement project, prior to the contract completion date of Oct. 31, 2019, include grading, draining, milling asphalt pavement, placing gravel pit run and crushed gravel, asphalt paving, chip sealing, electrical work and other work on seven miles of Wyoming 132 north of Lander.

Real-time project updates on the Blue Sky Highway (WY132) project are available at #abetterbluesky.