Balloon Launch scrubbed Saturday due to strong wind

After a few balloons launched Friday during media day, there was no such luck Saturday morning when strong winds above the launch field scrubbed all flight.

Weather Officer Dave Lipson reported that the winds were very light on the surface, but up 300 feet they were blowing upwards of 30 mph, which is not recommended for hot air balloons.

Balloonmiester Pat Newlin called off the launch after the winds failed to subside, but with hundreds of onlookers surrounding the launch field at Central Wyoming College, she asked the balloons to stand up so the folks could see the colorful envelopes. They did.

The special shape balloon this year came from Salt Lake City. Piloted by Tamie Folley, Te aMo was a bright red heart with wings plus arms and hands making the heart sign.

There was a picnic for the balloon crews at the Riverton Fire Department Practice facility just down the road from the college. Tonight a balloon glow is schedule for dusk, again weather permitting. When it gets dark, the annual Rendezvous Fireworks display ignites on top of Airport Hill.

This afternoon beginning at 2 p.m. is the Rocky Mountain Rebels Car and Bike show on the front lawn at CWC.