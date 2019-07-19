WYO 789 Passing Lane Project paving date set

Placement of crushed gravel base is nearly complete on 1.8 miles of new passing lanes between Riverton and Hudson, and milling and asphalt paving operations are scheduled to begin in about 10 days on the $6.8 million Wyoming 789 project.

Prime contractor is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland, and the dirt subcontractor is High Country Construction, Inc., of Lander.

When construction is complete, the passing lanes north of Hudson will be a four-lane section of WY789 with passing opportunities in each direction. “The new 1.8-mile, four-lane highway section will begin about 5 miles north of Hudson and continues for 1.8 miles (mileposts 95.46 to 97.27),” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith of Lander.

Besides construction of passing lanes, the project’s scope of work includes a 3-inch pavement overlay, chip seal finish, grading, draining, placing crushed gravel base, fencing, bridge repair and other work on about 7 miles of WY789, which includes work inside the Town of Hudson on WY789.

“Paving and the chip seal are currently scheduled to be complete by about Aug. 15, weather permitting,” said WYDOT project engineer Bryant Collins of Lander.

The contractor’s current work schedule calls for work to begin a “silica fume overlay late this month on the Rodgers and Gregg bridge,” Collins said, with project reclamation and minor items scheduled for completion in September.

“Please slow down for workers; the work zone is currently signed at 45 mph, and motorists should expect delays in the work zone,” Smith said.

Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2019.