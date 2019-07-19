Search for woman on Union Pass called off; No new leads in missing man case

Dubois, Wyo. – A search for a woman who went missing this past Saturday, allegedly somewhere on Union Pass between Dubois and the Green River Lakes has been suspended.

Officials from Sublette and Fremont counties were looking for Aubree Corona, who did not return to her camp on the west side of the range. Friends she was camping with reported her missing and a search began on Monday.

With a lack of leads, and with extensive searching the past four days, officials suspended the search effort.

Fremont County officials earlier in the week asked for the public’s help in finding a 74-year-old man who walked away from his camp in the Crow Creek area east of Dubois on July 6th and failed to return. The search for Rudolfo “Rudy” Ramirez began on Monday, July 8th in rough and rugged terrain with thick brush and willows. Multiple agencies from the reservation, county, state and the Wyoming Air National Guard participated in the search effort along with some 40 volunteers. The search also involved several helicopters.

The ground search for Ramirez was scaled back and Law Enforcement Agencies are asking anyone with information about the disappearance or possible sightings to contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at 307-857-3608 or Wind River Tribal Fish and Game at 307-330-3208 or The Wind River Police Department (BIA) at 307-332-3112.