Rendezvous hits peak with car & hot air balloon rallies

The annual Riverton Rendezvous celebration reaches its peak this weekend with the last two major events on the month-long calendar. The Riverton Balloon Club hosts its celebrity speaker, Cheri White, at a 5 p.m. event at the Spur Steakhouse.Then the Rocky Mountain Rebels car and bike show kicks off the weekend activity with the annual Friday Night Cruise parade and downtown celebration tonight at 6 p.m.

Friday, July 19

6 pm: Friday Night Cruise from CWC to downtown; Parade

6 pm: Street Party on Main Street with parked classic cars, live music, vendors

8:30 pm: Hot Air Balloon Candlesticks on Main St. to round off the day

Saturday, July 20

6 am: Kiwanis Pancake breakfast at the CWC Soccer Field, East side.

6 am: Balloons lift-off at the CWC soccer field (next to the white water tower and the Mote Residence Hall off of Morfeld Drive on the north side of campus).

7 am: Enjoy tethered balloon rides, weather permitting, at same location

8 am-4 pm: Car & Bike Swap Meet

11 am-4 pm: Annual Rocky Mountain Rebels Car & Bike Show, south lawn at CWC.

8 pm: Watch the popular balloon glow on the launch field

10 pm: See amazing fireworks on top of Airport Hill

Sunday, July 21

6 am: Kiwanis Pancake breakfast at the east side of the balloon launch field

6 am: Balloons lift-off at the CWC soccer field

7 am: Enjoy tethered balloon rides, weather permitting, at same location.