Rendezvous hits peak with car & hot air balloon rallies

Article Updated: July 19, 2019
The Hot Air Balloon Rally kicked off this morning at CWC with the Media Day Launch after 6 a.m.. The Rally's celebrity speaker is tonight at 5 with the Friday Night Cruise downtown to follow at 6. WyoToday photo by Erick Pauley

The annual Riverton Rendezvous celebration reaches its peak this weekend with the last two major events on the month-long calendar. The Riverton Balloon Club hosts its celebrity speaker, Cheri White, at a 5 p.m. event at the Spur Steakhouse.Then the Rocky Mountain Rebels car and bike show kicks off the weekend activity with the annual Friday Night Cruise parade and downtown celebration tonight at 6 p.m.

Friday, July 19

6 pm: Friday Night Cruise from CWC to downtown; Parade

6 pm: Street Party on Main Street with parked classic cars, live music, vendors

8:30 pm: Hot Air Balloon Candlesticks on Main St. to round off the day

Saturday, July 20

6 am: Kiwanis Pancake breakfast at the CWC Soccer Field, East side.

6 am: Balloons lift-off at the CWC soccer field (next to the white water tower and the Mote Residence Hall off of Morfeld Drive on the north side of campus).

7 am: Enjoy tethered balloon rides, weather permitting, at same location

8 am-4 pm: Car & Bike Swap Meet

11 am-4 pm: Annual Rocky Mountain Rebels Car & Bike Show, south lawn at CWC.

8 pm: Watch the popular balloon glow on the launch field

10 pm: See amazing fireworks on top of Airport Hill

Sunday, July 21

6 am: Kiwanis Pancake breakfast at the east side of the balloon launch field

6 am: Balloons lift-off at the CWC soccer field

7 am: Enjoy tethered balloon rides, weather permitting, at same location.

