Quiet Day in Lander; One DUI arrest reported

The Lander Police received 12 calls for service on Thursday. Among the few calls were two complaints of harassment, two found dogs, an attempted break-in at a residence on South Second Street, and two calls referencing license plates, one found and one complaint from out-of-state. There was one fender-bender and one Vehicle Identification Number inspection.

Arrests/Citations

Shelbie Lynn, 26, Riverton, Driving While Under the Influence and cited for Open Container and Failure to Maintain Lane.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.