Embezzlement alleged, assault, vandalisms reported

There were 39 calls for service at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center on Thursday. There were 17 ambulance calls and five fire calls. Five persons were booked into the county detention center, which today is responsible for 189 inmates. Sixteen inmates are being held outside of the county. There were no arrested by county deputies in the past 24 hours

From the call log:

Sheriff’s investigators are investigating an alleged embezzlement at a Riverton business. No other information was available.

The BIA Wind River Police Department noticed the sheriffs office of an assault that reportedly occurred near Kinnear. The incident is under investigation.

A noise complaint from a Dubois residence came in at 3:24 a.m. Friday morning. Three intoxicated people were allegedly yelling and banging on doors.

There were two reports of vandalism received Thursday, one from an address on Minter Lane in Riverton and the other from Calvert Lane in Lander.

Of Thursday’s animal calls, there was one lost dog report from the Riverton area and a caller who complained that two goats wearing collars were in their yard on Speyer Drive in Lander and “they were eating everything.”