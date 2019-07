Riverton is hosting the District 1 Little League Baseball Tournament this week with games at the Ron Saban baseball complex off of Smith Road. Some 300 young players from Western Wyoming are participating.

Wednesday’s scores

Lander 11, Green River 1

Cody 15, Powell 0

Rock Springs 23, Kemmerer 4

Riverton American 22, Riverton National 4

Thursday’s scheduleueL

Bridger Valley vs Lander

Cody vs Big Horn

Powell vs Rock Springs

Riverton vs Green River