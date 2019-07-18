Shoshoni pavement project begins Friday; Beaver Rim work completed

A $1.25 million pavement improvement project is scheduled to begin Friday in the Town of Shoshoni, and then it’ll work its way west of Shoshoni on U.S. 20/26/Wyoming 789.



Prime contractor Century Companies, Inc., of Lewiston, Montana, is scheduled to begin milling asphalt pavement on Friday, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton.



The U.S. 20/26/Wyoming 789 portion of the pavement improvement project begins 6 miles west of Shoshoni (milepost 121.18) and extends to the junction of WY789 and U.S. 20/26 in Shoshoni (milepost 127.29). The project also includes .37 of a mile of pavement improvements from the WY789 junction to the north edge of Shoshoni (milepost 100.47).



The project on U.S. 20/26 and WY789 includes profile milling in the Town of Shoshoni and 1-inch pavement leveling.



“The Shoshoni-area pavement project will start Friday, and travelers should expect 20-minute delays during working hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday,” said Scheidemantel.



All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2019.



Century Companies just completed work on a $2.72 million Sand Draw pavement improvement project on WY135, southeast of Riverton. When paving is complete on the Shoshoni-area project, the Shoshoni and Sand Draw projects will be chip-sealed by the contractor in August.