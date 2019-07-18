Mosquito traps free of WNV

Fremont County, Wyo. – The most recent report of trapped mosquitos from July 15th revealed no incidence of West Nile Virus in samples from Riverton, according to Fremont County Weed and Pest. From a sample of 104 trapped mosquitos in three locations, no Culex species were found. The Culex mosquito is the species that carries the virus.

On July 10th, 12 Culex were trapped in Lander and in Hudson, from a sample of 892 mosquitos trapped on Snavely Lane, nine Culex were found.

The number of virus carrying mosquitos trapped in other county locations:

• Town of Pavillion, 2

• Eastern Shoshone – Fort Washakie, 2

• Town of Shoshoni, 0

There was no report from Dubois or from the Northern Arapaho Tribe this past week.