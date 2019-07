Today, Ernie sits down with Lori Ridgeway to recap the CWC board meeting that reviewed progress and programs at the college.

Lori Ridgeway

The second part of the show included Shari Haskins from the Riverton Branch Library, and Taylor Stagner with Wyoming Public Radio. Ernie learned about the “The Work to Be Done” Women of the Wind River Reservation Panel that will be taking place next week.

Tuesday July 23rd at 7PM @ Riverton Library