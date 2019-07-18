Drug, Immigration, Child Porn sentences handed down

Criminal Cases litigated by the United States Attorney for the District of Wyoming this past week:

Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced DANIEL DORF, 20, of Bar Nunn, Wyoming on July 17, 2019 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Dorf was arrested in Casper, Wyoming. He received one hundred twenty months of imprisonment, to be followed by forty-eight months of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $400.00. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated this case.

Federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson sentenced GUADALUPE CORONADO-ENCINAS, 47, of Mexico on July 17, 2019 for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien into the United States. Encinas was arrested in Casper, Wyoming. He received twenty-four months of imprisonment, to be followed by twenty-four months of supervised release. Encinas is subject to deportation proceedings. The US Department of Homeland Security investigated this case.

Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced JOSHUA SCOTT RICHARDS, 37, of Jackson, Wyoming on July 17, 2019 for access with intent to view child pornography. Richards was arrested in Jackson, Wyoming. He received twenty-four months of imprisonment, to be followed by sixty months of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1500.00 and a $100.00 special assessment. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation investigated this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation an abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.