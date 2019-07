Death Notice

Carol Lynn Roemer, 68, of Riverton died on July 16, 2019 near Jackson, Wyoming. Visitation will be 9:30am, Monday, July 22, 2019 in the Lander Church of Christ until the Funeral Service begins at 10:30am. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander. Please sign the on-line guestbook: www.HudsonsFuneralHome.com.