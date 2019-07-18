Fremont and Hot Springs County are notorious for helping out when someone is in need. A raffle is being held to help raise funds for one of our smallest community members. Here’s the story of Baby Chandler.



Kyle and Bailey Thoman were expecting baby Chandler in late September, but it life had other plans. Bailey was flown to Presbyterian St. Luke’s in Denver after suffering medical complications and it was decided by doctors that baby Chandler would enter the world via emergency c-section. She made her arrival at 26 weeks old, weighing only 1.3 lbs. Doctors were surprised by her vigor and effort to breathe on her own. This little champion still has many hurdles to overcome, and her parents will need to remain in Denver with her until she is ready to come home-most likely this September.



Funds are being raised with a raffle to help with expenses for this new family.



Tickets are 1 ticket=$10.00 OR 5 tickets for $40.00

Text or Call Kaitlyn Roberts at 349-1098 or Hannah Thoman at (307) 840-0930



Here are the Prizes:

50 Lb Beef Bundle donated by Lost Wells Cattle Co

Bundle donated by Forever West Boutique

$250 Gift Certificate for custom beading from JK Beading

“Moose” Oil Painting, donated by Canvas Creations

Food Saver and Sous Vide (Soo-Vee) Immersion Circulator, donated by the Osborne Family

4 Cups donated by Whiskey Mountain Engraving

Scentsy Bundle donated by Brooke Berg

5 lbs of fudge donated by What the Fudge

Bundle donated by Stitches Embroidery

Package donated by PhoneSkope

$70 Gift Certificate to Cloud Peak Chiropractic and Wellness in Worland WY

Photo Package worth $800 donated by Tess Anderson Photography

Prize donated by Forever West Boutique

Prize Donated by Canvas Creations

The Raffle Drawing will be held at 10PM on August 3rd. (After the Demolition Derby)

For more information and prize pictures, visit their facebook page, “A Raffle for Baby Chandler Thoman.”

