Two Dogs locked inside two closed vehicles; Theft from a grave reported

Riverton Police responded to 41 calls for service on Tuesday. From the call log…

A bar patron reportedly ran out of a bar in the 700 block of East Main leaving a credit card behind that turned out to be “no good.” A police report is pending.

Two more reports of dogs locked inside closed vehicles was reported Tuesday at the Walmart Parking lot. Temperatures on Tuesday reached 90 degrees and could reach 20 to 30 degrees higher than that inside the car in as little as 10 minutes. Before police arrived, the owner of the vehicle arrived and drove off. Even with windows partially open, Riverton Police say it is never a good idea to leave a child or an animal inside a vehicle while unattended.

A bat was found inside a beauty salon in the 500 block of North Federal. The bat was collected and was being sent to the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory in Laramie for rabies testing.

A sexual assault against a juvenile female was reported in Riverton on Tuesday. The incident is under investigation.

Police received a report of items being taken from a grave site at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton. A report is pending.

The Oriental Palace Restaurant reported a customer left without paying for their meal. Aa report is pending.

Arrests/Citations

Diana Underwood, 40, Arapahoe, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and cited for Obedience to Devices and on a Fremont County warrant.

Theda Monroe, 59, Riverton, arrested on two RPD warrants.

Edward Brown, 60, Riverton, Public Intoxication

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.



