Theft of chain saw, ladders called in to Sheriff’s Office

Sixty-one calls for service came in to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center on Tuesday, including 22 requests for an ambulance and three fire reports, two for grass fires and one was a false alarm. Four individuals were booked into the county detention center which today is responsible for 188 inmates, 16 of which are being held in jails outside of the county. There were no Sheriff’s Office arrests.

From the call log:

A dog was found tied to a street sign on the 700 block of Linda Lee in Riverton.When no owner could be located, the dog was taken to the PAWS animal shelter.

A resident on Lost Wells Circle reported the theft of a chain saw and two ladders.

The Fremont County Coroner’s office was called out once for a deceased individual in Riverton.