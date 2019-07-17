Riverton woman killed in head-on crash in GTNP

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has confirmed that a 68-year-old Riverton woman died of injuries suffered in a head-on two-vehicle crash near the Jackson Hole Airport in Grand Teton National Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Carol Roemer of Riverton died en route to St. John’s Hospital in Jackson following the crash. Also killed was Missouri resident Craig Aubuchon.

According to a preliminary WHP report, Aubuchon’s southbound Dodge Caravan drifted into the northbound lane and into the path of Roemer’s Nissan X-terra. Neither driver had time to brake the incident was so sudden, according to a patrol report.

Aubuchon was the driver of the Caravan. The preliminary patrol report cited driver inattention, driver fatigue or the driver falling asleep as possible contributing factors to the crash.

The two deaths raise the state’s traffic fatality toll to 90 compared with 54 deaths at this same time last year.