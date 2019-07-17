Breaking News

Rendezvous Weekend Begins Today with Concert, Art

WyoToday
Article Updated: July 17, 2019
Comments Off on Rendezvous Weekend Begins Today with Concert, Art

The Riverton Rendezcous celebration continues this week with one of the most eventful weekends on tap that begins tonight, Wednesday, July 17th.

The Chalk The Walk/Sidewalk Art Festival at the Riverton Branch library will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight at West Park and Major Avenue. The event features live music with Tris Munsick and the Innocents, hot dogs and hamburgers.

Friday, July 19

6 pm: Evening Car Cruise from Kmart to downtown Main St. Parade

6 pm: Street Party on Main Street with parked classic cars, live music, vendors

8:30 pm: Hot Air Balloon Candlesticks on Main St. to round off the day

Saturday, July 20

6 am: Kiwanis Pancake breakfast at the CWC Soccer Field, East side.

6 am: Balloons lift-off at the CWC soccer field (next to the white water tower and the Mote Residence Hall off of Morfeld Drive on the north side of campus).

7 am: Enjoy tethered balloon rides, weather permitting, at same location

8 am-4 pm: Car & Bike Swap Meet

11 am-4 pm: Annual Rocky Mountain Rebels Car & Bike Show, south lawn at CWC.

8 pm: Watch the popular balloon glow on the launch field

10 pm: See amazing fireworks on top of Airport Hill

Sunday, July 21

6 am: Kiwanis Pancake breakfast at the east side of the balloon launch field

6 am: Balloons lift-off at the CWC soccer field

7 am: Enjoy tethered balloon rides, weather permitting, at same location.

Post navigation

Posted in: