No curb and gutter for now on West Sunset development

Curb and gutter or no curb and gutter. That was the question pondered by the Riverton City Council Tuesday night. When it came time to vote, the council’s majority approved a recommendation from its planning commission to allow the development of a dental clinic on West Sunset to proceed without curb, gutter and sidewalks, at this time. Opposing the motion were councilors Kyle Larson and Tim Hancock.

Developer Bob Foster was originally required by city code to install the curb and gutter, but he appealed to the planning commission asking to defer the installation of such improvements until other lots in the area were developed.

In supporting the developers request was counselor Mike Bailey, who said that basically everything on Sunset west of North 8th had no curb or gutter. He made a motion to follow the development agreement approved by the planning commission, that deferred the improvements. But when Mayor Richard Gard restated the motion, he inserted new language that the project would be paid for by one percent monies. That’s where Larson and Hancock raised objections, saying that caveat was not in the original motion. The one percent reference was removed and after substantial discussion and an amended motion, the measure was adopted on a 5-2 vote.