Dog bites raise concern over rabies; Parvo found in city

Riverton City Animal Control Officer Becki Weber told a Wind River Radio Network Audience Tuesday that rabies vaccinations for dogs are required, especially with the recent alarming rate of dog bites and attacks in town.

Speaking on KVOW’s “Let’s Talk Fremont” program, Weber said that dog owners who live within the city limits of Riverton “must have a current rabies shot and a city license for their dogs.”



She explained that a pet owner can get a dog vaccinated for rabies from any local veterinarian. Once that is done, bring the vaccination certificate to PAWS for Life: 515 S. Smith Rd for a city license.

On the same program Monday, PAWS spokeswoman Pamela Canham reported that several cases of Parvo had been documented in town and that vaccinations against this disease are also recommended, because the disease can be fatal to dogs. Parvovirus is extremely contagious and can exist in the outdoors for extended periods of time, primarily in the feces of infected dogs.

Rabies fees

According to PAWS, here is the rabies fee schedule:

The license fees go by rabies schedule and if your pet is altered: (spayed or neutered.)

Altered: $10/1 year rabies shot $15/ 2-3 year rabies shot

Not altered: $20/1 year rabies shot $50/3 year rabies



Weber also said if a dog needs a rabies shot, it also needs a new city license.

Any questions, please call Paws at 857-6002