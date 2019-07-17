CWC Student Success is topic of Trustees meeting tonight

The Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees meets tonight on campus at 6:30 to adopt it’s Fiscal Year Budget and to hear a student success monitoring report.

The college’s fiscal year budget for 2020 totals $34.7-million dollars, an increase of 258-thousand-700 dollars.

According to the student success report, “While there is no typical student, most CWC students are at-risk, part-time, female, from Fremont County, Caucasian, pursuing a degree in a health or science-related field, rely on financial aid, and do not attend classes on campus.”

The executive summary of the report indicated the college is showing positive results when it comes to student success.

“The landscape of higher education across the country has shifted considerably in recent years: focusing on success as well as access, declining enrollments nationally, demographic shifts in students, and funding decreases. Within these realities, CWC is nimble and responding to new pressures. Some efforts take time to realize gains, but CWC has implemented many best practices and initiatives to promote student success, and most of the numbers show a positive trend line. In particular, part-time students and American Indian students are showing significant gains. This is especially important since most of our students (69.2%) are part-time and our American Indian students are our largest minority population.”

Tonight’s meeting will be held at the Intertribal Community and Education Center.