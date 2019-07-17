Code violation reported; Antlers stolen in Lander

The Lander Police Department reported receiving 16 calls for service on Tuesday.
From the call log…
A resident on Washakie Street was agreed to remove trash that was piled on top of a trailer without being secured and that subsequently blew all over the street. No citations were issued.
A resident on Adams Street reported the theft of some antlers from his property. There are no suspects.
Arrests/Citations
Sonya Allen, 37, Fort Washakie, cited for Trespassing
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.