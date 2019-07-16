Riverton’s LL Junior All-Stars win State Championship

After winning the state championship this past weekend, the Riverton Little League Junior All-Stars are now fund raising to make the trip to Regionals in California. See below for details.

After suffering an opening day loss to Green River, 3-2, the Riverton LL Junior Stars started rollin 14’s.

They took Casper out back for a 14-2 whoopin and revenged their loss to GR in the next game 14-4 in the long road back in the loser’s bracket.

That not only set up an all Fremont County State Championship game with Lander, but the Riverton Stars would have to beat them twice….. and that they did…. beating them earlier today 9-2…. then 14-0 in the game for the trophy

The Riverton All Stars will now be headed to the regional tournament to be held in San Jose CA in the next couple of weeks…..

Way to go Riverton LL Juniors… State Champs and got to do it in front of your home crowd.

A Fundraiser has been established for Riverton Little League All-Stars by Sarah Newberry, Darla Lane Mason and Jamie Bray Devries. To date, $2,040 raised of $10,000 • 12 days left