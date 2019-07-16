Police investigating stabbing at City Park

Riverton Police responded to 26 calls for service on Monday.

Police received a call at 3:25 p.m. Monday from City Park from a woman who said her boyfriend had been stabbed in the ribs and was having a hard time breathing. A report was pending an investigation of the incident.

Arrests:

Thomas Arthur, 35,Riverton, Possession of Alcohol, Public Intoxication and Contempt of Court

Forest Duran, 48, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Arishanda Knowshisgun, 35, Driving While Intoxicated

Michael Mariner, 31, Riverton,Public Intoxication

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law