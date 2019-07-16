Four arrests by FCSO; Fire reported near St. Stephens

The Sheriff’s Office reported receiving 68 calls for service in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. The calls included 17 summons for an ambulance and six fire calls. Six individuals were booked into the county detention center which today is responsible for 199 inmates. Of those, 18 are being held in jails outside of the county.

From the call log:

A structure fire was reported burning across from the St.Stephens Mission at 7:55 a.m. Monday.

The Department of Family Services reported that a woman who had just given birth had tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

High Country Construction reported a broken window on a road patrol parked along the construction zone on the Blue Sky Highway. The company previously reported two batteries stolen out of equipment there.

A case of watershed abuse was reported on Little Bear Drive in Riverton where private property was being flooded by irrigation water.

A concerned citizen on Cimarron Lane at Dubois reported individuals in an ATV shooting .22s toward houses and the highway.

A victim of an assault was reported at 3:25 pm on East Main Street in Riverton. An ambulance was summoned to the scene.