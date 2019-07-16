Five nabbed for curfew; One for Dog at Large

The Lander Police responded to 20 calls for service on Monday. From the call log:

The theft of a car charger was reported from the 135 block of East Main Street, the Maverik Country Store. A suspect has been identified.

Arrests and Citations

A complaint of kids making noise at 1:34 a.m. at North Park resulted in curfew violation citations issued to five Lander juveniles, including three aged 12 and two aged 13. The juveniles were released to their parents.

Ralph Higginbotham, Sr., 63, cited for Dog at Large

Nicole Black, 38, Lander cited for Unsafe Backing that resulted in a two-vehicle crash on Smith Street

Corrine Atkin, 34, Lander, Fremont County Warrant

Colton Robinson, 23, Thermopolis, Lander PD Warrants (2)

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.