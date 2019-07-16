BLM Road washed-out, closed in Hot Springs County

The Bureau of Land Management in Worland has temporarily closed a portion of Rankin Basin Road (BLM Road 1304) until further notice due to a flash flood washout. The closure is located east of U.S. Hwy. 120, between Thermopolis and Meeteetse.
