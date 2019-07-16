Breaking News

BLM Road washed-out, closed in Hot Springs County

WyoToday
Article Updated: July 16, 2019
Comments Off on BLM Road washed-out, closed in Hot Springs County
the Rankin Basin Road has Washed Out - BLM Worland

The Bureau of Land Management in Worland has temporarily closed a portion of Rankin Basin Road (BLM Road 1304) until further notice due to a flash flood washout. The closure is located east of U.S. Hwy. 120, between Thermopolis and Meeteetse.

The road was washed out due to a flash flood. BLM-Worland

Post navigation

Posted in: