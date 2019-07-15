Traffic Route Changing on North Federal Project

Beginning today, Monday, July 15th, the west half of the Webbwood Road/North Federal Boulevard intersection is scheduled to close to traffic, and traffic patterns will be adjusted to run on part of the east half of the newly-rebuilt North Federal Boulevard, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

“Traffic patterns are scheduled to be adjusted Monday using an ‘S’ curve between Miniwebb Avenue and Big Horn Co-Op,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton. “This will allow work to continue near the Sunset Drive intersection, and it will allow work to begin on the Webbwood intersection.”

In other project news:

— North Federal Boulevard concrete street paving is scheduled to the north edge of the Sunset intersection on Wednesday, July 17;

— Asphalt pavement milling is scheduled north of the Webbwood intersection (west side of North Federal Boulevard) on July 24;

— North Federal Boulevard concrete paving is scheduled July 26 to meet last year’s work on the east side of North Federal;

— The east side of the Sunset/North Federal intersection is scheduled to reopen to traffic Aug. 1;

— And, work is continuing on all side street accesses and sidewalks.