The Homeless are 20 percent of county’s population

According to the latest “point in time” count of homeless in Fremont County, for every 100 county residents, 21 could be considered homeless, said Deanna Trumble, director of the First Stop Help Center in Lander.

“That total includes people living in their vehicles, in tents, bouncing from house to house and couch to couch and those living outside,” she said. “Anyone without a permanent address is considered homeless.”

Trumble made the comment to Lander Rotarians in the context of talking about the services offered by the First Stop Help Center, which is a resource center for individuals and families in need.

“We offer a hand up,” she said. The First Stop Help Center serves as a compassionate resource to empower Fremont County residents experiencing emergency needs to attain or sustain financial self sufficiency,” according to the center’s mission statement.

Trumble noted that the First Stop is dedicated to helping people in crisis, especially those facing homelessness find resources that can meet their individual needs.

The center advocates on behalf of their clients to find affordable housing and employment and working with such entities as utility companies and landlords, she said.

She also said a total of 83 different families were assisted by the Lander center last year.

The First Stop Help Center coordinates the annual drive for school supplies for children. She said over 533 items were donated last fall. The Center also helps coordinate the annual holiday fund raising by the Salvation Army bell ringers. “Ninety percent of the funds collected stay in Lander, and if we need more, the 10 percent we give to the state office can come back to us.”

The center is located 860 South Third Street inside Trinity Episcopal Church. The center is open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 am to 1 p.m. Life management classes are offered on Fridays.