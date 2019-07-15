School Board to adopt budget, set mill levies

The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees Tuesday night will act to approve it’s $66.4-million dollar budget and approve the 25 mills to help fund it.

The Trustees will also welcome a new member Tuesday. The Board recommends that Bruce Berg be appointed to replace Kelli Gard. The term will run until the end of November 2020.

The Trustees will also approve its agreement with Fremont County’s Board of Cooperative Education Services, accept a School Improvement Grant in the amount of $129,005.35, accept the resignation of Riverton High School Math Teacher Beau Sheets and offer contracts to: Sarah Joy, RHS Science Teacher; Caleb Keller, RHS English/Language Arts Teacher; Cindy McAllister, RMS IDEAL Teacher; David Kellner, RMS 7th Grade Head Boys’ Basketball Coach; and Camey Fegler, RHS Assistant Girls’ Basketball Coach.

In one other action item, at the teacher’s own request, the trustees will be asked to rescind the approved contracts of Audrey Patty, RMS Spartan Academy Teacher and Susan Prouty, RMS ACE Teacher.

In informational items, the trustees will be present with several draft policy updates, specifically to Policy 5032 “Military Leave – Unpaid” and Policy 5036 “Family and Medical Leave”