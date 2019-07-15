Breaking News

RPD Arrests from the weekend

Article Updated: July 15, 2019
7/12/2019            Michael Johnson    39 yr old male from Pavillion   Arrested for  Probation Revocation

7/12/2019            Jared Houde    29 yr old male from Riverton, Arrested for  Contempt of Court Warrant

7/12/2019            Vernon Manderson   47 yr old male from St Stephens  Arrested for Public Intoxication

7/13/2019          Ronald Brown   53 yr old male from St Stephens   Arrested for Public Intoxication

7/13/2019            James Welch   27 yr old male from Shoshoni   Arrested for FTA warrant

7/14/2019           Eldon Antelope    54 yr old male from Riverton   Public Intoxication

