Public’s help sought in search for missing man

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 74-year-old man. Rodolfo Ramirez went missing from a campsite in the area of Crow Creek on the Wind River Indian Reservation on Saturday July 6th 2019.

Rudolfo Ramirez is a Hispanic male, 5’11” 165 pounds. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and members of Fremont County Search and Rescue have been assisting Tribal Fish and Game and BIA in an exhaustive search of the area since late Saturday afternoon. Numerous local, State and Federal Agencies have assisted in the search but no evidence of the man has been located.

Rodolfo C. Ramirez

The ground search of the area has been scaled back and Law Enforcement Agencies are asking anyone with information about the disappearance or possible sightings to contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at 307-857-3608 or Tribal Fish and Game at 307-330-3208 or The Wind River Police Department (BIA) at 307-332-3112.