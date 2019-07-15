Local unleaded fuel costs remain steady

Wyoming gas prices have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.70/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations. Gas prices in Wyoming are 9.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 23.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The price for unleaded regular in Riverton holds steady at $2.89/gallon, the price for the past month. In Thermopolis, the price this past weekend was at $2.78/gallon.

“For the third straight week, the national average price of gasoline has risen, following oil prices higher due to global geopolitical tensions, declining oil inventories and Hurricane Barry shut in oil production in Gulf waters,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With Barry in the rearview, we are unlikely to see major disruptions arise, and gas prices nationally will avoid seeing much of a price rise as a result. However, prices may continue to drift higher as oil prices last week re-took the critical $60 per barrel barrier, and with U.S. oil inventories already in steep decline in recent weeks, we may see additional tightening. While the trend for most states will be rising prices again this week, there may be a brief respite in the weeks ahead as worries over global growth persist, leading the U.S. Federal Reserve to re-think cutting interest rates.”