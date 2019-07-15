Funeral services for Linda Irene Gavin-Powell, 67, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home with Stanley Bean officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Help for Health Hospice Home in care of Davis Funeral Home.

Mrs. Powell passed away at her home in Riverton on July 12, 2019.

Linda was born on June 25, 1951 in Brush, Colorado, daughter of David B. and Norma F. (Fountain) Gavin. She attended Riverton schools, graduating in 1969, before attending Central Wyoming College.

She spent 13 years working for BTI, a year working for Dr. Hedgecock and the past 7 years working at St. Stephen’s Indian School.

On July 31, 1971, Linda married Tom Powell in Manilla, Utah.

Linda was a member of the Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School. She also taught summer school, (1st grade thru high school) for 10 years. She was a previous member of the Jaycettes (Jaycee’s), Beta Sigma Phi, Den Leader for the Boy Scouts, as well as the scorekeeper for baseball for several years.

She enjoyed spending her time fishing, camping and hunting as well as sewing and teaching children.

Survivors include her husband, Tom of Riverton; sons, Chad S. Powell and his wife, Heidi of Riverton and Derik G. Powell of Lander, WY; brother, Gary Gavin and his wife, Carrie of Riverton; sister, Charlene and her husband, Tom Baker-Schwickrath of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Dylan Montz, Sheridan Douglas Powell, Afton Sage Powell, Vannessa D. Powell and Rachaelle C. Hill; nephews, Jared Gavin, Ryan Baker, and Matthew Baker; nieces, Stacie Small, Wendi Baker and Kayci Baker.

Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her parents.

