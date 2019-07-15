Is Phytoremediation the answer to Riverton’s Landfill

Phytoremediation. It’s a word that will be used quite a bit in the future locally, if an engineering firm and city decide on a new solution to an old problem.

Using plants and trees to draw unwanted below ground pollutants from the site of the former Riverton Landfill off of Smith Road will be a topic for the Riverton City Council to discuss on Tuesday night. The city’s former landfill, now the above ground home of the Riverton Little League Complex, has been identified as a top priority by the Department of Environmental Quality’s landfill remediation program.

Previous remediation plans included pumping and treating the liquid in the site, removing the landfill contents to another landfill; remove the contents and line the landfill pit; or create a new landfill. All of the above options have been described as quite expensive.

A new technology that is not that new at all, phytoremediation, is now proposed, along with continued ground water monitoring. The state’s DEQ is willing to look at that, according to Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield. The city has a current contract with Inberg Miller Engineers and a feasibility study to explore this new technology is one topic for the counselors to discuss.

Tuesday’s meeting at Riverton City Hall begins at 7 p.m.

The agenda is copied below