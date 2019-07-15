CWD Working Group sets Lander meeting

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s chronic wasting disease (CWD) working group will hold its first meeting on July 23- 25 in Lander at The Inn at Lander, 260 Grandview Dr. in Wind River/Fremont Room. The public is invited to attend the working group proceedings and will have a chance to comment at the end of the meeting. A full meeting agenda is available online.

Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik appointed 32 people from a range of backgrounds, professions and interests from across Wyoming to the group. The group is charged with developing recommendations to revise Game and Fish’s CWD management plan.

CWD is widely distributed across Wyoming and is fatal to deer, elk and moose. The working group is a part of a larger Game and Fish public process to revise the current CWD management plan— a process that will also include a series of public meetings across Wyoming in addition to the working group meetings. The effort is being facilitated by the Ruckelshaus Institute, Haub School of Environmental and Natural Resources with the University of Wyoming.

Working group members will explore scientific, social, economic and policy information related to CWD and deer and elk management and ways to minimize CWD in these populations.

During the first meeting, the working group will hear from scientists in Wyoming and Colorado dealing with CWD as well as work with the Ruckelshaus Institute to start reviewing the comments gathered during public meetings held across the state in late May/early June.