Campbell completed USMC Battles Won Academy

The United States Marine Corps is pleased to announce that Cade Campbell of Riverton High School has completed the 2019 Semper Fidelis All-American Program Battles Won Academy, July 11-15, in the District of Columbia.

Campbell is heading home today.

According to a Marine Corps news release, Campbell was selected not only for his athletic performance but for outstanding character, academic excellence, and community leadership that reflects the Marine Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment. Campbell joined other outstanding leaders in Washington for the event.

The Battles Won Academy brought together approximately 100 of the country’s top student-leaders for a week in the nation’s capital. The program provides Marines with several opportunities to purposefully engage the student leaders and share leadership lessons that will enhance their future success.

During the academy, students experienced leadership lessons at the Marine Corps Officer Candidates School, team building events, community service and a history-themed scavenger hunt on the National Mall. This year, one of the most engaging and rewarding opportunities was a community service event during which participants built and presented 20 brand-new bikes to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington.

The Battles Won Academy taps into the irreducible essence of the Marine Corps, which is the fighting spirit of the Marine. The essence of the Marines individually and collectively is the willingness to engage and the determination to defeat an opposing force – whether personal or on behalf of our nation and its communities.