Air Force received emergent signal from the Winds; Two arrests; One Rollover

There were 154 calls for service over the past 72 hours recorded by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Of those, 50 calls were for a county ambulance and fire departments were dispatched 10 times.

From the call log:

The Dispatch Center received a call from the United States Air Force on an emergency signal that was activated in the Wind River Range for an injured student from the National Outdoor Leadership School. A rescue helicopter was summoned, but the student was brought out of the back country by NOLS without assistance. The incident was reported Friday at 4:53 pm

A hay bale fire was reported outside of Dubois near milepost 56 on Highway 26/287 Friday at 6:20 pm

A Shoplifting incident was reported to deputies at Walmart Friday at 7:09 pm

A report of a domestic assault is under investigation in the Lander area. The report was made from an address on Western Avenue at 10:11 pm

An incident report at 12:30 pm Friday afternoon involving a recreational vehicle that went off of Muskrat Road and into a field turned into an eluding police report some 10 hours later. The Shoshoni Police Department is in charge of the investigation.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle rollover one mile south of the Rawlins intersection on Highway 28 at 5:14 p.m. Sunday.

The Fremont County Coroner’s office was called out twice over the weekend for deceased individuals.