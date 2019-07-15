Administration to continue review of Uranium imports

Washington D.C. – Wyoming Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney released the following statement following the White House’s decision to continue reviewing the national security impacts of the domestic uranium industry:

“The domestic uranium industry is vital to both our energy and national security. While I would have preferred immediate implementation of the import quota and ‘Buy American’ provisions needed, I appreciate the President’s thoughtful consideration of this issue and am hopeful that after the further review requested he will agree that we must intervene to protect this critical industry. Wyoming is the leader in domestic uranium production and I will continue to work with producers in Wyoming as well as my colleagues in Congress and in the administration to ensure the United States is not dependent on foreign sources of uranium.”