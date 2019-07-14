Yellowstone June visits down

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – The park hosted 781,853 visits in June 2019. This is a 3.6 percent decrease from last June (810,884 visits). It is also a decrease from June 2016 (838,316 visits) which remains the busiest month on record in Yellowstone.

So far in 2019, the park has hosted 1,358,629 visits, down 1.7 percent from the same period last year. The list below shows the trend over the last five years. Year-to-date visitation in 2019 is 4.6 percent higher than five years ago in 2015.

Year-to-date Recreation Visits (through June)

2019 – 1,358,629

2018 – 1,381,707

2017 – 1,354,138

2016 – 1,432,071

2015 – 1,298,855

The continued high level of visitation in the park underscores the importance of planning a Yellowstone adventure ahead of time. Visitors should anticipate delays or limited parking at popular destinations, and check road conditions on the park’s website before they arrive.